PowerMizzou - LIVE: The 573 Report, December 2nd

Join us live for the 573 Report as Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde talk Tiger football, this week's matchup, the start of hoops and more. We'll lead you up to the Tigers' tipoff against Oregon tonight at 8 p.m. Watch the show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

