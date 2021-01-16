PowerMizzou - LIVE: The Baseline View vs Texas A&M

LIVE: The Baseline View vs Texas A&M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Missouri takes the court for the first time in 11 days as the Tigers face Texas A&M. We'll get you set for tipoff with scouting reports and analysis starting live at 11 a.m.
Watch the show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage