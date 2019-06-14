Missouri's run of local recruiting success continues. Head coach Barry Odom and the Tigers have landed a commitment from East St. Louis defensive end Kevon Billingsley. Billingsley announced the commitment on his Twitter account Friday morning.

Billingsley began his high school career at Parkway North high school on the Missouri side of the border before transferring to Lutheran North and then, this offseason, to East St. Louis. He is Missouri's eighth commit in the 2020 class and the sixth commit from the St. Louis area. He joins the likes of Brady Cook, Jay Maclin, Drake Heismeyer, Mitchell Walters and Antonio Doyle.