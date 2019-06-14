Local DE Kevon Billingsley commits to Mizzou
Missouri's run of local recruiting success continues. Head coach Barry Odom and the Tigers have landed a commitment from East St. Louis defensive end Kevon Billingsley. Billingsley announced the commitment on his Twitter account Friday morning.
Billingsley began his high school career at Parkway North high school on the Missouri side of the border before transferring to Lutheran North and then, this offseason, to East St. Louis. He is Missouri's eighth commit in the 2020 class and the sixth commit from the St. Louis area. He joins the likes of Brady Cook, Jay Maclin, Drake Heismeyer, Mitchell Walters and Antonio Doyle.
#Mizzou 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Bs7QfYlYHd— Kevon Billingsley (@nolimitkevooo) June 14, 2019
Billingsley recently announced a top six list that included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas and Illinois, in addition to Missouri. He initially planned to take official visits to Missouri and Alabama this summer, but clearly decided to speed up his decision timeline. He has yet to take any of his five allotted official visits.
Billingsley's commitment is the fourth in the past two weeks for Missouri. He is the second defensive player to commit in the class, along with Doyle.