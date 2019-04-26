NASHVILLE--Drew Lock and his family met with a group of local reporters on Thursday afternoon at Nashville’s JW Marriott Hotel. Everyone there believed it was a matter of hours before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Lock’s name as a first round pick in the 2019 draft.

The reporters had come to see that. The questions were all based on that. The answers were all based on that. There were nerves, sure. But there wasn’t any belief that 32 names would be called and not one of them would be that of the Mizzou quarterback. Not really. Not from anyone.

“Definitely a little anxious, I’m nervous,” Lock said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. “You’re told as a football player, control what you can control, I literally can’t control anything. Trying to adapt that mindset, but it’s pretty hard in this situation.”

But at 10:55 local time, after some six hours on Broadway, the first round ended. And Drew Lock still didn’t know what his future held.

The most prophetic quote of the day, as it turned out, came from Drew’s mother, Laura Lock. She had spent the last two weeks arranging for 60 to 70 friends, family members, former teammates and coaches to descend on Nashville for a celebration of the greatest night of her son’s football life. Laura began calling it “The Draft Wedding” because the invite list was so extensive.

“We just don’t want to be left at the altar,” Laura said. “Please, please.”

There is no shame in being a second round draft pick, which Lock almost certainly will be on Friday night. But that’s not what they expected. That’s not why they came to Nashville. When he had arrived late on Wednesday night, Mizzou head coach Barry Odom sent Lock a text. He asked his quarterback if he wanted to meet the coach. Lock declined, choosing to stay in his hotel room and play Yahtzee with Mizzou teammate Jack Lowary.

“It would be a bummer to go out and even like trip walking up some stairs,” Lock said. “I have one more day to get through.”