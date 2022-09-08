Throughout the summer, Missouri has struck out on landing a few of their top offensive line targets. However, on Thursday, the Tigers' staff broke through in a big way by landing one of their top priorities along the front line in Raytown (Mo.) product Logan Reichert .

The Rivals250 product chose Missouri over a Top 2 that also included Oregon. Reichert took official visits to both programs in June.

"What's really going to make it or break it is how relationships workout with all the coaches," Reichert told PowerMizzou.com back in July. "The coaches that show their real self and not just a recruiting pitch."

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound prospect has been on Missouri's campus numerous times and his relationship with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson and head coach Eli Drinkwitz proved to be the difference.

"Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) and coach (Marcus) Johnson are really cool people," Reichert told Rivals.com national analyst Adam Gorney. "With all this recruiting, with me the biggest thing is our relationship and if I don’t feel something then I don’t really feel like I’d fit that place as home. With all the places I’ve visited, I felt some were home and some weren’t. There is a connection there with just how close it was, being in-state and having a good relationship with coach Drink and coach Marcus."

With Reichert in the fold, he becomes the 11th overall commitment for Missouri in the 2023 class and is their first pledge along the offensive line.