After nearly three months of closed down college campuses, football teams around the country, including Missouri, resumed summer workouts Monday. While plenty of questions remain about how a 2020 college football season might look — and whether it will be played at all — in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the return to on-campus athletic activity marks a significant step toward making the season a reality. Sports Illustrated reported Monday that another step is expected soon: the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee will meet this week to approve a proposal that would allow teams to begin mandatory workouts July 13, walk-throughs with a football July 24 and fall camp August 7. If no mass infections arise and that timeline holds, Missouri would be on schedule to kickoff its season Sept. 5 against Central Arkansas, as previously planned. So, with players and coaches now officially preparing for next season, it’s time we start looking ahead, as well. PowerMizzou is breaking down the challenges that lie ahead for Missouri by listing the best players the Tigers will face, on each side of the ball, in 2020. Today, we look at opposing offenses.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask will be back after a breakout 2019 campaign. (© Chuck Cook , USA TODAY SPORTS)

Quarterback

Kyle Trask, Florida Trask took over for injured starter Feleipe Franks, who will be back on Missouri’s schedule after transferring to Arkansas, early last season and quickly entrenched himself as the Gators' starter behind center. Trask completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards, throwing 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He only got better as the season went on, averaging 323.3 yards and throwing nine touchdowns across his final four games. That included a 282-yard, two-touchdown, no interception performance at Missouri. Florida coach Dan Mullen always seems to get the best out of his quarterbacks, and Trask should benefit from his starting experience. Honorable mention: Jamie Newman put up big numbers at Wake Forest last season and will now join a far more talented roster at Georgia, though it’ll be interesting to see whether he experiences any early growing pains given that he didn’t get spring practices as an opportunity to learn the new system and gel with his teammates. South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinski took a beating as a true freshman last season but certainly isn’t short on talent. Louisiana’s Levi Lewis isn’t a name many reading this will recognize, but he put up big numbers last season, throwing for more than 3,000 yards with a 64.3 percent completion rate and a touchdown-interception count of 26 to four.

Running back

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State The SEC’s leading returning rusher in 2019, Hill racked up 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as a junior. While Mike Leach’s pass-happy offense might mean he sees fewer carries than last season, having a more balanced offensive attack around him might actually open things up a bit for Hill. Leach will certainly find plenty of ways to get Hill the ball. Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas One of the few bright spots from Arkansas’ offense last season, Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards on better than six yards per carry last season. He’s a capable receiver out of the backfield, as well, catching 19 passes for 160 yards last year. If Arkansas can avoid spending all season playing from behind, Boyd could be poised for a big senior campaign. He came just five yards shy of posting his sixth 100-yard game of the year against Missouri last season. Honorable mention: Former five-star recruit Zamir White is probably the most talented running back Missouri will face this season, but after two ACL surgeries, questions remain about his health. Plus, while Georgia is probably the best rushing attack Missouri will face this season, White will have plenty of competition in the backfield from the likes of Brian Herrien and James Cook. Tennessee sophomore Eric Gray burst onto the scene at the end of last season, rushing for 332 yards in his last two games, and could be poised for a big year running behind what should be a good offensive line.

Wide receiver

Georgia wideout George Pickens scored two touchdowns against Missouri last season. (The AP)

George Pickens, Georgia Pickens had a bit of an up-and-down true freshman season, but his talent is undeniable. He caught two touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Missouri and capped off the season with a 12-catch, 175-yard performance against Baylor in the Cotton Bowl. With Laurence Cager gone, Pickens should be the unquestioned top dog among Georgia’s receiver corps in 2020. Shi Smith, South Carolina Smith has been a consistent presence for South Carolina during his first three years on campus, topping 400 yards each season. Now, after the departure of the school’s all-time leading receiver, Bryan Edwards, Smith will likely see his targets increase. If Hilinski makes strides from his freshman to sophomore seasons, Smith would likely be the biggest beneficiary. Kadarius Toney, Florida More of a utility player than a true wideout, Toney had his 2019 season derailed by a wrist injury. When healthy, the speedster is a big play waiting to happen. Toney has averaged better than 12 yards per catch and nearly nine yards per rush during his college career. Now, with Florida’s leading rusher from last season (Lamical Perine) and two most productive wideouts (Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain) gone from the roster, expect Toney to play a big role in the offense. Honorable mention: You know Mississippi State is going to air it out with Leach at the helm, and wideouts Osirus Mitchell and Stephen Guidry should both benefit. Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 430 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three games last season. Want a way off-the-radar name? Eastern Michigan’s Quian Williams caught 52 passes for 661 yards and six scores last year. Pro Football Focus rated his 2019 season higher than any receiver on Missouri’s schedule other than Pickens.

Tight end