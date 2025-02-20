Looking back: Alabama

Here’s some numbers and thoughts that didn’t make it into the initial thoughts or game story for Missouri’s 110-98 win against Alabama on Wednesday.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Point total

This one couldn’t make it into the story because it took some extra research time. The Tigers’ 110 points was the highest-scoring performance in a regulation conference game since Jan. 13, 1990, when Missouri scored 111 against Nebraska. The Tigers scored 112 in a Jan. 13, 2001, game against Iowa State, but that game had four overtimes. It was the first time the Tigers scored 100 against a ranked opponent since a 111-102 loss to No. 16 Georgetown on Nov. 30, 2010. Wednesday was the first time the Tigers have scored 100 in a conference game since Jan. 14, 2009 in a 107-62 win against Colorado. The Tigers’ 59 first-half points were the most in a first half under coach Dennis Gates and most in the first half of a conference game since Feb. 7, 1996, when the Tigers had 61 against Nebraska.

Top-5 wins

This was the third time the Tigers beat a top-5 team this season, matching the 1988-89 season for the most times Missouri has accomplished that in a season. That season, the Tigers beat No. 5 North Carolina 91-81 on Nov. 23, No. 1 Oklahoma 97-84 on Feb. 25 and No. 1 Oklahoma 98-86 on March 12. They also had multiple losses to top-5 schools and two more against No. 6. Missouri joins Auburn as the only two schools this year to beat three top-5 opponents.

Free throws