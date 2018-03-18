Missouri's season ended Friday night in Nashville with a 67-54 loss to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. We take a look back at the highs, lows and in-betweens.

OVERALL TAKEAWAY

By virtually any measure, Cuonzo Martin's first season was a success. While fans started having Final Four visions dancing in their heads last spring, those were never all that realistic, even with complete health and no roster changes. Missouri won 27 games in three years before this one. It won just eight in the Southeastern Conference. This year, those numbers were 20 and 10. The 12-win improvement is among college basketball biggest. Here are the only teams who matched that uptick: California-Santa Barbara went from six wins to 23. North Carolina A&T went from three to 20. St. Francis (NY) went from four to 18. Northern Colorado won 11 last year and can win its 23rd in the second round of the CIT against Drake. Obviously, none of those teams plays in a major conference. Washington has improved from nine wins to 20. It goes for 21, and a 12-game improvement, against St. Mary's in the NIT on Monday night. In other words, no major conference team in the country improved by as many wins as Missouri and made the NCAA Tournament this year. Two still have a chance. Clemson can match the 12-game improvement by reaching the national title game. Texas Tech can match it by winning the title. There's simply no way to slice this season as anything but an A for the Tigers. They made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in five years. They had a winning league record for the first time since their first year in the SEC. And more than any of that, they matter again. People talk about Missouri basketball. That hasn't happened in a while.

Jordan Kodner

THE HIGH POINTS

1. A 69-60 win over Kentucky on February 3rd. It was the Tigers' first win over the Wildcats in 12 tries. Mizzou held Kevin Knox to five points and generally suffocated UK. That win moved Mizzou to 15-8 and put them in position to reach the tournament. 2. A 77-67 win over Arkansas on March 3rd. On Senior Day, the Tigers closed out the regular season with their second straight win in front of a raucous crowd. It was their 20th--and ultimately last--victory of the season and iced a winning record in SEC play. 3. A 69-60 win at Alabama on January 31st. If you're looking for turning points, it's impossible not to identify this as the biggest one for the Tigers. They had lost three straight games and sat 13-8, the NCAA Tournament seemingly slipping out of range. But a big-time road win started a five-game winning streak and turned the season around. Kassius Robertson scored 22 in this one.

THE LOW POINTS

1. Michael Porter Jr. walks off the court after two minutes. Porter had a basket and a rebound in the opening couple of minutes against Iowa State and was then subbed out. It seemed a little early, but there was no real alarm at the time. Nobody knew what was happening. After a few minutes of Porter on the bench, curiosity was raised. When he sat on the bench with ice on his legs, alarms were sounded. He would opt for back surgery 11 days later. He came back for Missouri's final two games, scoring 28 points on 9-for-29 shooting. The effort was there, but the ability was not. The Tigers lost both games. And prevailing wisdom is that 53 minutes is all fans will see of the hometown hero in his college career. 2. Jordan Barnett's DWI arrest. Less than 48 hours before Selection Sunday, and less than a week before he should have played in the first NCAA Tournament game of his career, Barnett was arrest for driving while intoxicated in the early morning hours on Saturday, March 10th. He was suspended for the NCAA Tournament opener against Florida State. He likely would have played had the Tigers made it to Sunday. They did not. Barnett had a very good senior season. It ended with him in a hotel room watching his team lose an NCAA Tournament game by 13 points in large part because it desperately lacked a second shooting threat. 3. A 70-64 loss to Illinois on December 23rd. The Tigers turned the ball over 21 times and missed 22 of their 27 three-point attempts. The loss exposed a few problems that would rear their heads in losses throughout the season. When Missouri wasn't making shots, there just weren't a lot of other ways to win. And they had enormous trouble taking care of the ball. On top of it, this was a rivalry game and the rival was terrible. Maybe it's something about the Scottrade Center. Honorable Mention: Terrence Phillips' removal from the team in the midst of a Title IX investigation. This one was kind of in a category of its own. On the court, it didn't really hurt the Tigers much. But it was an ugly story in a time full of them, both in college athletics and the country in general.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS