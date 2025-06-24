The week that was: June 16-22

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way. So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers’ SEC opponents and locations were announced, you can find them here.

Baseball

The Tigers hired a new pitching coach on Tuesday in Drew Dickinson. Dickinson joins Mizzou after spending the past six years at Virginia. “Drew’s incredible track record speaks for itself,” Mizzou coach Kerrick Jackson said. “He’s developed elite arms, competed deep into the postseason and helped build one of the most consistently productive pitching staffs in the country. This is a major statement for the future of Mizzou baseball and helps position our program to reach our ultimate destination of Omaha. We are thrilled to welcome Drew and his family to Columbia.” Before Virginia, Dickinson coached eight seasons at Illinois. “This is an incredible opportunity and I’m beyond excited to join Mizzou baseball,” Dickinson said. “This program has a proud tradition of producing high-caliber pitchers, and I can’t wait to build on that legacy while competing in the best baseball conference in the country. I’m grateful to Coach Jackson for believing in me and trusting me to help shape the future of this staff.”

