The week that was: June 16-22

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way.
So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
Kenny opened the week with a recruiting notebook, then I continued my series of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz era with No. 6.
Kenny added a story about Mizzou offering 2027 wide receiver Trysten Shaw the ideal opportunity, then another about Kirksville linebacker Blake Nesbitt picking up a Mizzou offer.
Kenny added a recruiting notebook on Wednesday, then I wrote about Zion Young’s specific description of his new edge rusher teammates.
Kenny wrote about Mizzou offering wide receiver Jackson Coleman, then I gave some updates about a likely new defensive line assistant coach.
I continued to look through the biggest changes on the rosters of Mizzou opponents with a glance at Auburn, then added a story about the new look receiver room in Columbia.
Kenny wrote about Ridge James wanting to make his own name, then added a recruiting notebook on Thursday.
I continued my series looking through historic Border War matchups to build up to the revival of the football series this year, then Kenny wrote about tight end commit Isaac Jensen showing a blue-collar mentality.
I added a story about Mizzou’s safety rotation and how they picked players to add, then another about the Tigers looking to revamp the return game.
I continued looking through the depth chart going into fall camp with a look at the interior offensive line.
Kenny finished the week with a couple of stories from official visits. First was quarterback commit Gavin Sidwar, then another about linebacker Adam Balogun-Al.
Men's Basketball
I continued my look at the best wins of the Dennis Gates era with No. 6.
The Tigers announced their full non-conference schedule and their SEC opponents on Wednesday.
Women's Basketball
The Tigers’ SEC opponents and locations were announced, you can find them here.
Baseball
The Tigers hired a new pitching coach on Tuesday in Drew Dickinson.
Dickinson joins Mizzou after spending the past six years at Virginia.
“Drew’s incredible track record speaks for itself,” Mizzou coach Kerrick Jackson said. “He’s developed elite arms, competed deep into the postseason and helped build one of the most consistently productive pitching staffs in the country. This is a major statement for the future of Mizzou baseball and helps position our program to reach our ultimate destination of Omaha. We are thrilled to welcome Drew and his family to Columbia.”
Before Virginia, Dickinson coached eight seasons at Illinois.
“This is an incredible opportunity and I’m beyond excited to join Mizzou baseball,” Dickinson said. “This program has a proud tradition of producing high-caliber pitchers, and I can’t wait to build on that legacy while competing in the best baseball conference in the country. I’m grateful to Coach Jackson for believing in me and trusting me to help shape the future of this staff.”
Men's Golf
Mizzou golf coach Glen Millican is about to represent the Tigers on the world stage, leading Team USA in the 2025 Toyota World Junior Cup.
He is joined by incoming freshman Reese Roberts.
The tournament will run Tuesday through Thursday in Nagoya, Japan.
