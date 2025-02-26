Looking back: South Carolina

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
A lot went right for the Missouri Tigers in their 30-point win against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.
Here are a few stats and thoughts that didn’t make it into last night’s Initial Thoughts or game story.
General Tiger SEC records
The Tigers’ 30-point win is the program’s largest in SEC play since beating Arkansas by 30 on March 5, 2013.
The win puts the Tigers’ SEC record at 10-5, Missouri’s best record through 15 games since joining the conference.
Missouri has scored more than 80 points in five consecutive SEC games, the first time Mizzou has done that in the conference. The last time Missouri did that in any conference was 1989.
Before last week, the Tigers had never scored 100 points in an SEC game, they have now done it twice in six days.
The Tigers shot 63.5 percent from the field, the second-highest total in any Missouri SEC game behind just a Feb. 28, 2013 matchup against the Gamecocks where the Tigers shot 69.6 percent.
Missouri shot 60 percent overall, 50 percent from 3 and 80 percent from the free-throw line for the first time in an SEC game. The last time the tigers reached those marks was Dec. 18, 2010.
The Tigers have three SEC wins of more than 20 points this season, the first time they have reached three wins that large since 2012-13.
Home wins
With 18 victories at Mizzou Arena this season, the Tigers have matched the program record for home wins. The only other season they reached 18 was 2008-09.
Double-digit scorers
The Tigers had six players score in double figures Tuesday night.
Caleb Grill had 22, Ant Robinson had 14, Mark Mitchell and Tony Perkins both had 13, Tamar Bates had 11 and Jacob Crews had 10.
That is the second most players in double figures the Tigers have had in a game this season and the most in an SEC game. The only time Missouri had more players reach 10 or more points was the 111-39 win against Mississippi Valley State when seven Tigers reached double figures (Marques Warrick had 16, Bates and Grill had 15, Mitchell had 13, Crews had 11 and Annor Boateng and Marcus Allen both had 10).
