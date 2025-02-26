Looking back: South Carolina

A lot went right for the Missouri Tigers in their 30-point win against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday. Here are a few stats and thoughts that didn’t make it into last night’s Initial Thoughts or game story.

General Tiger SEC records

The Tigers’ 30-point win is the program’s largest in SEC play since beating Arkansas by 30 on March 5, 2013. The win puts the Tigers’ SEC record at 10-5, Missouri’s best record through 15 games since joining the conference. Missouri has scored more than 80 points in five consecutive SEC games, the first time Mizzou has done that in the conference. The last time Missouri did that in any conference was 1989. Before last week, the Tigers had never scored 100 points in an SEC game, they have now done it twice in six days. The Tigers shot 63.5 percent from the field, the second-highest total in any Missouri SEC game behind just a Feb. 28, 2013 matchup against the Gamecocks where the Tigers shot 69.6 percent. Missouri shot 60 percent overall, 50 percent from 3 and 80 percent from the free-throw line for the first time in an SEC game. The last time the tigers reached those marks was Dec. 18, 2010. The Tigers have three SEC wins of more than 20 points this season, the first time they have reached three wins that large since 2012-13.

Home wins

With 18 victories at Mizzou Arena this season, the Tigers have matched the program record for home wins. The only other season they reached 18 was 2008-09.

Double-digit scorers