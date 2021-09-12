Loss in Lexington shows improvements Mizzou needs to make

This is my Kentucky post-game column, v2.0. I had the “Missouri isn’t nearly good enough at the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball to beat decent to good teams in the SEC” column mostly written late in the second quarter. For the record, I still believe that column is applicable—on both sides of the ball—but this no longer seemed like the night to write it. Or at least not to focus solely on it. Missouri lost to Kentucky 35-28 on Saturday night in Lexington and even as I write this, I’m trying to figure out exactly how they kept it quite that close. Mark Stoops said at halftime “we were in complete control.” He was right. Kentucky had 314 yards of total offense, including 218 rushing yards, at halftime. The Wildcats had held the ball fore more than 18 minutes, had averaged nearly eight yards per play, were 5/6 on third down and had just one penalty compared to five for Mizzou. And yet Missouri hung around. They did so largely because of Jaylon Carlies, Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie.

Carlies had an interception and forced a fumble in the first half (S. Utterback/USA Today)

Carlies intercepted a pass to thwart one Kentucky drive. Even though Missouri didn’t score off the interception, it kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard, which was something Missouri had trouble doing in the first 30 minutes. With less than two minutes to go and Chris Rodriguez about five feet from pushing Kentucky’s lead to 28-7, Carlies got a helmet on the ball and forced a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by Chad Bailey. Bazelak went 5-for-7 for 55 yards and took Mizzou the length of the field in 97 seconds and the Tigers were suddenly in a one-score game at halftime despite being thoroughly dominated and physically whipped. In the second half, Bazelak was intercepted on his first series and UK pushed the lead back to 14. He responded by going 6-for-7 for 43 yards and his second touchdown of the night to Daniel Parker Jr. The Tiger defense joined the party in time to get force consecutive punts (Kentucky’s first and second of the night) and Bazelak drove Missouri 80 yards to a tying touchdown with 4:46 left to play. All told, the Tiger quarterback led four scoring drives that covered 43 plays and 310 yards. He finished the night 34-for-52 for 294 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Badie had 24 touches for 149 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. He became the first Missouri running back ever to catch ten passes in a single game. At some point in the next two or three weeks, he will become the first player in 132 years of Missouri football to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving in his career. He had SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb marveling that “the first guy hasn’t tackled Tyler Badie all night.” So Missouri had some guys. It did not have quite enough of them. The Tigers came up just short because Wandale Robinson beat them deep on a long pass, Missouri never figured out an answer for Chris Rodriguez (27 carries, 207 yards, 3 touchdowns) except on the occasions he dropped the football near the goal line and Bazelak and his line completely failed to identify a blitz on third and six in the final drive. There were things to like about the game. But it also pointed out quite obviously that Missouri has not yet arrived and highlighted the areas where the Tigers are falling short.

Rodriguez averaged 7.7 yards per carry and scored three times (USA Today)