Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-01 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisiana DB has Mizzou in his Top 10 and an official visit set

Cnu6njvj36gd2mb1oxof
Tyrone Lewis
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Hammond (La.) defensive back Tyrone Lewis released a Top 10 last week that includes the likes of Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Utah, Kansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas, a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}