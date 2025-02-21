Anderson not discouraged by early pitching

The Missouri Tigers came into the softball season needing to replace their leader in the circle. And at times, they have done a good job in the first two weeks.

But at others, it has seemed to fall apart as the Tigers have slumped to an early 6-5 record after starting the season with a couple of big wins against No. 9 Duke and No. 20 Northwestern.

The Tigers allowed just four combined runs in their first three games, including a shutout of Northwestern, but then gave up four runs to Notre Dame, six to UCF, nine to Florida State, six to Clemson, seven to Ohio State and five to San Diego State.

So far in the circle, the Tigers have been led by sophomore Marissa McCann, who has compiled a 2.15 ERA in 26 innings across six appearances, including five starts.

“Peaks and valleys,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said of the early-season pitching. "I thought McCann got better throughout the week. I felt like, early on, she wasn’t even close to scratching the surface of what her potential is. There was a little uncertainty, she wasn’t really relied on a lot last year to be a starter. So different role, different expectations. But I thought her last two outings got really strong.”

The Tigers have also relied early on junior Cierra Harrison who was the secondary starting option last season, but has struggled early to a 5.11 ERA in 24.2 innings across six appearances, including five starts.

“I thought Harrison was up and down, too,” Anderson said. “I thought she had a great outing against Duke, like, unbelievable outing for her to keep them off balance (5 innings, three runs allowed). And then there were some others that, you know, she got hit a little bit harder. … But what I saw out of Harrison in her last two outings, again, is stuff that happens behind the scenes in learning how to pitch, not just throw, and the art that goes into pitching and being able to set up batters rather than just throw the pitch in the location that’s being called.”

Another issue in the circle so far has been closer Taylor Pannell, who came into the season leading the country in saves with 21 after posting 15 last season to tie the single-season record.

But so far this season, she is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and two blown saves without completing one in six appearances.

“I’m happy with Pannell,” Anderson said. “I thought that she did a strong job. It’s unfortunate that there were a couple save opportunities that didn’t come through, but that’s part of it when you’re a closer. But I was really happy with what she looked like coming in against San Diego State. And I think she’s going to have a lot more opportunities. It might be some spot starts, it might be coming in as a middle reliever to finish the game, but getting more innings underneath her belt, because she has the ability to keep hitters off balance.”

Overall, though the Tiger pitching staff hasn’t had incredible success through the first two weeks of the season, Anderson isn’t worried about that group.

Missouri will get it’s next chance to roll through the rotation when it takes on Rutgers and No. 5 UCLA today, then faces No. 20 Baylor and Minnesota on Friday before playing No. 23 Oregon on Saturday.