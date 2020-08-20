PowerMizzou - Maetti, Mizzou a perfect match

“I’m pretty lucky that I’m able to say I can play college football this year because half the conferences in the country kind of shut down,” Maetti said. “I’m really happy to be here.”

The move worked for Mizzou, but actually may have turned out even better for Maetti. He’d spent his previous four years—three as a starter—at Rutgers. The Knights, a member of the Big Ten, won’t be playing football at all this fall.

“We had three practices in the spring and at that point Case Cook was not out there practicing,” Drinkwitz said. “Just felt like we needed some more people that could snap the football.”

Every now and then, things just seem to work out. Eli Drinkwitz finished spring football—or at least the abbreviated 2020 version of it—without a starting center. Michael Maetti wanted to play his final season of college football at a new school.

Mizzou is happy to have him. Maetti has played 2,059 college snaps. The other 14 scholarship offensive linemen on Missouri’s roster have played 2,371. Combined.

“Obviously he brings experience,” offensive guard Case Cook said. “He's played a lot of football games. And I think him being a little more mature guy in the middle, I think that helps us all out, without a question.”

The Tigers’ void had been created when Trystan Colon-Castillo declared for the NFL Draft a few days before Drinkwitz was hired. By the time the hire was made, Colon-Castillo had already hired an agent. Drinkwitz said the two never spoke. Along with the departure of Yasir Durant and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri lost 2,450 combined snaps and three offensive linemen that are in NFL training camps. Maetti’s desire for a new home matched perfectly with Missouri’s need for an offensive lineman.

“He’s an intelligent football player, and that's what you look for when you're playing o-line is an intelligent guy that plays hard,” Cook said. “I think Mike’s that. So I think we're glad to have him here on the team and in my unit.”

Maetti had other suitors, but Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson were able to sell him on Mizzou.

“Just the people that they are,” Maetti said when asked why he chose the Tigers for his final season. “I feel like hey just really meant what they said and this was the best spot for me.”

He is now expected to be the starting center for a Missouri team looking to rebound from a dreadful 2019 season on the offensive side of the ball. Despite his youth in the program—he didn’t commit until mid-April—Maetti is the de facto leader of a line looking to replace three starters.

“There’s couple guys that have some experience in the room,” he said. “But just from playing this position, there’s so much communication that goes on playing center, you kind of have that given to you.”

“A guy that’s played a lot of football, he’s competed in some of the big games,” Drinkwitz said. “We were excited to get him. It was just a matter of opportunity meeting another opportunity and we’re excited he’s here.”

Sometimes, things just work out.