Marcus Allen in transfer portal

After one season with the Missouri Tigers, MizzouToday has confirmed Tiger freshman forward Marcus Allen has entered the transfer portal.
Allen was the most consistent among the Tigers’ five freshmen, playing in 26 games and averaging more than nine minutes a contest.
He scored 2.6 points per game and brought down 2.0 rebounds per game.
His best performance was a 10-point, four-rebound game against Mississippi Valley State.
Allen enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining and leaves the Tigers with a forward group of graduate Jacob Crews, senior Mark Mitchell, senior transfer Jevon Porter, junior Trent Pierce and incoming freshman Nicholas Randal.
The Tigers currently have 11-of-15 roster spots filled for next season.
