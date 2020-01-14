Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney Jr. has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson has confirmed. Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported the news.

McKinney, a St. Louis native, didn't attend Saturday's win over Florida because he had been suspended indefinitely from the team. Head coach Cuonzo Martin didn't offer any commentary on his suspension other than to say "he's not a part of the team right now."

McKinney, a former three-star recruit, saw his playing time limited in Missouri's crowded backcourt. He played in seven games on the year, averaging 2.6 points per game.

With McKinney's departure, Missouri will now have at least one more opening for the 2020 recruiting class. The Tigers currently have one senior, Reed Nikko, set to graduate and have one player, center Jordan Wilmore, committed In the class.