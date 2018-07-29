Martez Manuel won't have to go far to play his college football. The Rock Bridge High School product is committed to Missouri, he announced on Sunday morning.

Ever since I was young I knew that success wasn’t promised. Everything that I have today took work and I thank God for the things that he has given me. the last 17 years of my life is in this video....take a look #Trueson ⚫️⚡️ https://t.co/t7pR5QMGfQ pic.twitter.com/x7INzBeZdB

"Coach Odom and Coach Walters," Manuel said when asked why he chose the Tigers. "They've got a brotherhood and a family like no other college that has reached out to me."

Manuel already knew what he was planning to do when he attended the Tigers' Night at the Zou camp on Saturday. He wanted to measure himself against some other top talent around the region.

"Because of track season, I'm not capable of going to Rivals camps or the Opening and stuff like that," the three-star athlete said. "I like to come out here and see guys that it says they're four and five stars. I like to come out here and match up against them to see where I stand. I come out here all the time with guys from Columbia, but seeing guys from Kansas City and St. Louis, it's always good."

Manuel was part of two state championship relays (4x200 and 4x400) at the Missouri state outdoor championships as a junior this spring. He also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the 110 meter hurdles. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash on Saturday night, which he said was the first time he's ever been timed in the 40. He said Missouri's coaches have talked to him about playing both safety and cornerback.

"If I was to play as a true freshman, it would be corner," Manuel said. "I wouldn't mind playing corner in college, honestly. I would definitely want to get here and get in the weight room and put some more weight on before I go to safety because there's a lot more contact, but corner I can definitely see myself playing early."

His relationship with Ryan Walters sold him on the Tigers and wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile also was Manuel's coach as a freshman at Rock Bridge.

"Me and Coach Walters are really cool," Manuel said. "I think I performed really well (Saturday) night. I'm just trying to stay humble."

Manuel is Missouri's seventh known commitment.