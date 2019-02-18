Ticker
basketball

Martin, Pickett preview Kentucky

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
{{ link.display_text }} |

Hear from head coach Cuonzo Martin and freshman Javon Pickett as Mizzou gets ready to host Kentucky on Tuesday.

