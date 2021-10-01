Matchup Preview: Mizzou vs. Tennessee

Both Tennessee and Missouri enter the game 2-2 and have dropped their lone SEC contests of the season. The loser will likely face an uphill climb to achieve bowl eligibility. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.

"I think their offense is as explosive — I know last week probably didn’t score as many points as they could have, but very explosive offensively," Eli Drinkwitz said of Tennessee. "They’re snapping the ball about three plays per minute which is at times the fastest offense in college football, which presents a whole new set of challenges for us defensively."

Missouri will look to bounce back from an overtime loss at Boston College when it hosts Tennessee for the team's first home SEC matchup of the season. A Tiger defense that has been gashed on the ground through four games will face a unique test in the form of Tennessee's high-speed offense led by former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Huepel.

When Missouri has the ball:

Tennessee's defensive numbers look quite a bit better than Missouri's but the Volunteers have padded those stats a bit during wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee surrendered more than 900 yards in two games against Pittsburgh and Florida. The Gators rushed for 283 yards and passed for 222 in a 38-14 win last week. The opportunity should be there for Connor Bazelak and Missouri to move the ball, especially if Missouri's defense can ever force a quick punt or turnover and put Tennessee's defense back on the field.

The one thing to watch out for out of Tennessee's defense is its ability to generate momentum-swinging plays. Tennessee is tied for eighth nationally with 34 tackles for loss through four games. Safety Theo Jackson has accounted for 6.5 of those, which ranks him third-best in the SEC. Tennessee has also taken the ball away from its opponent five times in the last two games, with four interceptions and a fumble. It should be noted that four of those came against Tennessee Tech, but still, turnovers played a pivotal role in Missouri's loss at Boston College, so the Tigers will need to take care of the ball Saturday.

ADVANTAGE: Mizzou

When Tennessee has the ball:

Heupel is going to run his scheme no matter who lines up behind center, but Tennessee's offense has been quite a bit better this season with Hendon Hooker at quarterback than Joe Milton. Milton started the first two games of the season before leaving the game with a leg injury. Hooker has played most of the snaps since, although he, too, suffered an injury during Tennessee's loss to Florida and left the game. Heupel has not said which player will start at Missouri, or even whether either one will be available. Harrison Bailey, the team's third quarterback, played in six games last season, completing 48 of 68 passes for four touchdowns and two interceptions.

So far this year, Hooker has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 613 yards, seven scores and a pick. Milton has struggled with accuracy, completing 46.5 percent of his throws for one touchdown. Both are capable runners, having each topped 100 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground this season, and that will be something to watch, as Missouri allowed Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel to get free for a few key scrambles last week.

While many Missouri fans likely remember Heupel's offense for its pace and its gaudy passing numbers, Tennessee has run the ball on more than 60 percent of its snaps so far this season. Facing a Missouri defense that ranks No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams against the run, expect the Vols to hand the ball off early and often to their tailback duo of Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small. In its two wins, Tennessee is averaging 266.5 yards on the ground compared to 142 in its two losses. If Missouri can stop the run on early downs and put Tennessee in obvious passing situations, it could force the Volunteers to give the ball back to the Tiger offense quickly, but stopping the run has been quite a bit easier said than done for Steve Wilks' unit so far this season.

ADVANTAGE: Tennessee

Special teams

Missouri has been rock solid on special teams so far this season, and having an edge in the kicking game could prove pivotal in what is expected to be a close contest. Not only has Harrison Mevis not missed a kick this season, converting all five of his field goal attempts and all 20 extra points, Mevis has made two field goals of more than 50 yards. Last week, he came through in the clutch by drilling a 56-yarder as time expired in regulation to tie the game and force overtime. Punter Grant McKinniss has been solid as well, averaging 43.5 yards per boot and regularly pinning opponents inside the 10-yard line. Missouri also blocked a field goal against Kentucky. The one special teams area where the Tigers haven't yet found a big play is in the return game.

Tennessee has shown solid kicking so far this season, as well. USC graduate transfer Chase McGrath is 18-18 on extra points and 3-4 on field goal attempts this year. During his five-year college career, McGrath has made more than 75 percent of his field goal attempts, but he's only made two field goals from beyond 50 yards. Punter Paxton Brooks is averaging 45.3 yards per kick.

ADVANTAGE: Missouri