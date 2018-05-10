Earlier this school year, during a school-wide gathering for chapel, Messiah Swinson addressed his classmates at Long Island Lutheran high school. Swinson told the story of his father’s death. One afternoon in 2013, Swinson’s father, Corey, didn’t show up to pick his son up from football practice. Swinson found Corey unresponsive in their home. Corey, who played college football at Hampton and spent one season in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, had suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 43. Swinson, a three-star tight end who signed with Missouri in December, said the point of sharing the story was not to sadden his classmates, nor to arouse pity. He wanted to let audience members who may have been dealing with struggles of their own know that they were not alone, and that they could reach out to him for support if need be. “There’s kids that are going through the same thing I am,” Swinson said. “I feel like I’m pretty successful, so to say, just with athletics and going to college for free. I felt like talking to those kids, it just can show people you have to keep fighting and persevering and making your family proud, because that’s what they would want you to do.”

Swinson said he thinks about Corey “every day, all day,” and he’s excited to follow in Corey’s footsteps by playing college football. However, each time he steps onto the field, he doesn’t think of himself as carrying on his father’s legacy. That legacy extended well beyond football. After retiring from the NFL, Corey dedicated himself to social work in the Long Island area. In recognition of the impact Corey made in the area, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo named a bridge in his honor. Swinson believes his father would be far more proud of him for sharing his story with his classmates than for performing well in a football game. He does seek to honor his father’s legacy, but he does so simply by being the best he can be athletically, academically and as a person. Even within sports, Swinson doesn’t think of his father, or himself, just as a football player. Corey grew up playing basketball — he didn’t take up football until college — and he introduced his son to both sports at an early age. As late as Swinson’s freshman year of high school, when he transferred to Long Island Lutheran, he didn’t know which sport he would ultimately pursue. As a freshman, Swinson had played for his school’s varsity basketball team, and he only played junior varsity football. (Now 6-foot-8, Swinson was already about 6-foot-5 as a freshman.) Once at Long Island Lutheran, however, it didn’t take long for football coach Chris Reno to place Swinson on the varsity roster. Reno said he was immediately struck by Swinson’s size and coordination. Swinson initially struggled to grasp the complicated playbook, but once he started playing, Reno said Swinson “was good for like one catch (each game) where you go, ‘How the hell did that happen?’” “The combination of his size and athleticism stood out right away,” Reno said. “And he was quick off the ball, too. Because sometimes those kids that grow too fast, they’re kind of growing into their bodies. He seemed to be very comfortable in his body.”

Messiah Swinson's high school coach said Swinson possesses rare athleticism for a player his size. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com