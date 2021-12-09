Missouri and the updated 2022 Defensive Position Rankings
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's 2022 rankings week and on Wednesday Rivals.com released their updated defensive position rankings. PowerMizzou.com gives you a snapshot of where the current Tigers' defensive commits stand among their respected position groups.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE:
No. 17 Defensive Tackle
No. 48 Defensive Tackle
INSIDE LINEBACKER:
No. 15 Inside Linebacker
CORNERBACKS:
No. 31 Cornerback
No. 14 Safety
=======================
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage