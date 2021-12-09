 Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting - Missouri and the updated 2022 Defensive Position Rankings
Missouri and the updated 2022 Defensive Position Rankings

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
It's 2022 rankings week and on Wednesday Rivals.com released their updated defensive position rankings. PowerMizzou.com gives you a snapshot of where the current Tigers' defensive commits stand among their respected position groups.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:

No. 17 Defensive Tackle

No. 48 Defensive Tackle

2022 DEFENSIVE TACKLE RANKINGS

INSIDE LINEBACKER:

No. 15 Inside Linebacker

2022 INSIDE LINEBACKER RANKINGS

CORNERBACKS:

No. 31 Cornerback

2022 CORNERBACK RANKINGS

No. 14 Safety

2022 SAFETY RANKINGS

