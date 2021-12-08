 Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting - Missouri and the updated 2022 Offensive Position Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 17:18:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Missouri and the updated 2022 Offensive Position Rankings

Mizzou WR commit Ja'Marion Wayne
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
It's 2022 rankings week and on Wednesday Rivals.com released their updated offensive position rankings. PowerMizzou.com gives you a snapshot of where the current Tigers' offensive commits stand among their respected position groups.

QUARTERBACK (PRO-STYLE)

No. 5 Pro-Style Quarterback | No. 67 Nationally

2022 PRO-STYLE RANKINGS

RUNNING BACK

No. 12 Running Back | No. 160 Nationally

2022 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

WIDE RECEIVER

No. 1 Wide Receiver | No. 5 Nationally

No. 60 Wide Receiver

No. 78 Wide Receiver

2022 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

TIGHT END

No. 39 Tight End

2022 TIGHT END RANKINGS

OFFENSIVE TACKLE:

No. 41 Offensive Tackle

2022 OFFENSIVE TACKLE RANKINGS

OFFENSIVE GUARD:

No. 13 Offensive Guard

No. 24 Offensive Guard

No. 36 Offensive Guard

2022 OFFENSIVE GUARD RANKINGS

