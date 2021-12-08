Missouri and the updated 2022 Offensive Position Rankings
It's 2022 rankings week and on Wednesday Rivals.com released their updated offensive position rankings. PowerMizzou.com gives you a snapshot of where the current Tigers' offensive commits stand among their respected position groups.
QUARTERBACK (PRO-STYLE)
No. 5 Pro-Style Quarterback | No. 67 Nationally
RUNNING BACK
No. 12 Running Back | No. 160 Nationally
WIDE RECEIVER
No. 1 Wide Receiver | No. 5 Nationally
No. 60 Wide Receiver
No. 78 Wide Receiver
TIGHT END
No. 39 Tight End
OFFENSIVE TACKLE:
No. 41 Offensive Tackle
OFFENSIVE GUARD:
No. 13 Offensive Guard
No. 24 Offensive Guard
No. 36 Offensive Guard
