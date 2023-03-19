After Mizzou baseball won both games of a doubleheader on Sunday versus No. 2 Tennessee Mizzou coach Steve Bieser had just one question. “Pretty good weekend, huh,” Bieser asked. The relishing first words out of Bieser’s mouth came as no surprise to anyone following the Tigers’ first SEC series sweep in four years. The Tigers surmounted the Vols 7-4 and 7-1 in a pair of seven-inning games which marked the first time they had won a Southeastern Conference opening series since 2018, when they defeated Alabama two games to one, as well as the first time Tennessee had been swept since April 2019 against Arkansas. Missouri (16-3) relied primarily on its offensive fireworks to get the job done, using early rallies to establish leads and then riding the pitching staff the rest of the way. The sweep gives Missouri both a major victory over a conference opponent as well as a notable performance against a team widely regarded as one of the best in college baseball. Still, the message from Bieser remains focused on the mission to improve and move forward. “We can’t continue to say we’re a good team,” Bieser said. “We have to move on and take the next steps.”

Swinging early, swinging often

Though the Tigers struggled with strikeouts, they justified their ferocious approach at the plate with incredibly effective first-pitch swings and early-game rallies that put them ahead early and for good. “I thought it was huge how we got leads for our pitching staff and how we held those leads,” Bieser said.“I thought we were the toughest team this weekend.” In the first inning of each game, Missouri capitalized on the Tennessee pitching staff for at least three runs as the top of their lineup strung together hit after hit. The first five hitters of the Tigers’ lineup finished the series with a slash line of .333/.403/.972 while driving in 10 of their 23 runs in the series, though the largest contributions came in the first two games. Trevor Austin was a constant presence in the heart of the Tigers’ lineup, helping himself to five hits in nine at-bats, driving in four runs while scoring four himself. Dalton Bargo and Ross Lovich also made significant contributions, combining for five extra-base hits and six RBIs. In the first game, the Tigers capitalized on consecutive extra-base hits from Lovich, Bargo and Hank Zeisler that brought in four runs in the first inning. That early lead proved to be enough, as Mizzou's pitching staff held the Vols to just one run on three hits. In the second game, Missouri’s offense produced a three-run first on the back of Bargo’s two-run shot to centerfield and held that lead for the rest of the game. In the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers capitalized on a series of defensive errors and singles to load the bases and score two runs before Cam Chick doubled off the right-centerfield wall to bring in two more. Though the final game of the series cooled off the Tigers’ bats, they still plated seven runs on six hits and clawed their way into a 7-1 win.

Ground ball savants