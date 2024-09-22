Missouri drops to No. 11 in the AP & Coaches polls

Missouri (4-0) fell four spots from No. 7 to No. 11 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday, after it defeated Vanderbilt 30-27 in double overtime in Week 4. Also, the Tigers plummeted three spots from No. 8 to No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.

In the AP poll, Mizzou was surpassed by Miami (FL), Utah, Penn State and Oregon.

Miami beat South Florida 50-15. Utah defeated then-No. 14 Oklahoma State 22-19. Penn State beat Kent State 56-0, and Oregon was on a bye.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.