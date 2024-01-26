Sources have confirmed to PowerMizzou that Missouri has offered South Alabama defensive coordinator and safeties coach Corey Batoon the defensive coordinating position for the Tigers. However, a contract hasn't been finalized yet but should be soon. This comes almost three weeks after Blake Baker departed for the same job at LSU. Batoon, 55, has coached at South Alabama for the last three seasons and before he got his coaching career started in 1991, he played safety at San Diego J.C. from 1986-87 and at Long Beach State from 1988-89. In his 30-plus year coaching career, he's made stops at Montana, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii and Liberty. PowerMizzou will share more news on Batoon as it becomes available, but for now, here's a briefing on his coaching resume through the years.

Coaching experience: 33 years (17 as a defensive coordinator) Age: 55 Salary: Unknown Buyout: Unknown

Batoon began his career as an assistant coach at Pierce J.C. (Calif.) in 1991 and stayed there through the 1992 season before taking assistant coaching roles at Saint Mary's (Calif.) (1993-95), Central Missouri State (1996) and Montana (1997). He got his first defensive coordinating gig at Northern Arizona in 1998 and held that position through the 2008 season. In his 11 seasons, the Lumberjacks secure two Big Sky Conference titles and three FCS playoff appearances. Batoon would coach defensive backs and special teams at Arkansas State for the 2009-2011 seasons under Steve Roberts for the first season and Hugh Freeze for the last two. This means Batoon just missed out on working alongside Eli Drinkwitz, who would join the staff in 2012. Batoon joined Freeze at Ole Miss in 2012 as the Assistant AD for player development and recruiting operations/defensive assistant from 2012-14 before moving on to coaching the safeties and being the team's special teams coordinator for his final two seasons with the Rebels. He got his second opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in 2017 at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, but a year before Batoon's arrival, the Owls were the fifth-worst defense in the nation, allowing 513.8 total yards per game. They also had the fifth-worst scoring defense, allowing 39.8 points per game. They were 110th in passing yards allowed at 268.4 and 119th in rushing yards allowed at 245.4 in a 3-9 season. In his lone season at Florida Atlantic, the team took a dramatic step forward defensively with the Owls ranking 63rd in total defense, allowing 389.6 total yards per game. They were also 35th in scoring at 22.7 points per game, 74th against the pass, allowing 230.7 yards per game and 56th against the run, allowing 158.9 yards per game en route to an 11-3 season. In 2018, Batoon would then take the defensive coordinating job at Hawaii under Nick Rolovich and remain there through the 2019 season. The season before Batoon arrived, the Rainbow Warriors were 115th in total defense, allowing 458.8 total yards per game. They also allowed 33.9 points per game (107th), 248.6 passing yards per game (99th) and 210.2 rushing yards per game (111th) in a 3-9 season.

Hawaii's defensive ranks Years (record) PPG allowed (FBS Rank) Total yards per game allowed (rank) Passing yards allowed per game (rank) Rushing yards allowed per game (rank) 2018 (8-6) 35.1 (109) 439.7 (100) 235.1 (76) 204.6 (103) 2019 (10-5) 31.9 (99) 431.7 (97) 228.5 (67) 203.1 (111) Average 33.5 435.7 231.8 203.85

Hawaii took a few small incremental steps forward during Batoon's time in Honolulu, but it was enough to mark a five-game improvement in his first season and the program's first 10-win season since 2010. In 2020, Batoon would reunite with Freeze at Liberty as his safeties coach, and the Flames would go 10-1. That same season, South Alabama would have the nation's 92nd-ranked defense, allowing 436.6 total yards per game. The Jaguars would also be 53rd in points per game allowed at 27.3, 104th in passing yards allowed per game at 261.5 and 77th in rushing yards allowed at 175.1. They finished 4-7. In 2021, they brought in Kane Wommack to be the head coach and Batoon joined him as the defensive coordinator.

South Alabama's defensive ranks Years (record) PPG allowed (FBS Rank) Total yards per game allowed (rank) Passing yards allowed per game (rank) Rushing yards allowed per game (rank) 2021 (5-7) 26.4 (66) 355.8 (40) 208.4 (32) 147.4 (57) 2022 (10-3) 21.3 (26) 333.3 (36) 239.4 (88) 93.9 (5) 2023 (7-6) 21.0 (29) 313.2 (15) 199.5 (28) 113.7 (21) Average 22.9 334.1 215.76 118.33