Missouri fires defensive line coach Jethro Franklin

Franklin was hired in January. He had been out of football after 29 years in coaching, most recently as a defensive line coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jethro Franklin 's stint as Missouri's defensive line coach is over after five games. A source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com that Franklin has been let go today. The news was first reported by the Columbia Missourian .

Franklin was hired to replace Brick Haley, who was let go by Eli Drinkwitz following his first season.

Missouri's defense has had problems all over through the first five games of the year. The Tigers are ranked 127th in yards allowed per game and are 130th--dead last in FBS--allowing 308 rushing yards per game. The Tigers are 2-3 after a 62-24 loss to Tennessee in which the Volunteers ran for 452 yards and scored on ten of their 11 possessions.

No official word has come from the University on Franklin's dismissal or what the Tigers will do to replace him. Drinkwitz will meet with local media on Tuesday at noon.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter