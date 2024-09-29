Missouri football climbs AP and Coaches poll during Week 5 bye
Missouri (4-0) managed to jump two spots from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday, by doing nothing. The Tigers were on a bye in Week 5.
They also climbed up two spots from No. 11 to No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.
In the AP poll, Mizzou surpassed Ole Miss and Utah.
The Rebels dropped from No. 6 to No. 11 after its 20-17 home loss to Kentucky. The Utes fell from No. 10 to No. 18 after its 23-10 home loss to Arizona.
Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.
Missouri will face three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (1), Oklahoma (19) and Texas A&M (25), which were all victorious on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 2 Georgia 41-34, the Sooners beat Auburn 27-21 and the Aggies beat Arkansas 21-17.
The Tigers will go on the road for the first time in Week 6 when they go to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M.
