Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...
Predictions on the season for Mizzou and across the SEC, plus the Tigers' biggest variables.
2027 guard Jimmy McKinney III recaps unofficial visit to Mizzou
The No. 43-ranked recruit was on campus on Thursday.
Following the Future: Week 2
Results and stats involved Missouri commitments from this past weekend.
VIDEO: Rivals250 DL Titan Davis has Mizzou among early contenders
De Smet (Mo.) 2026 DL Titan Davis has many suitors on his resume with Missouri among that group.
Sights and Sounds: Mizzou pounds Murray State
Relive the win over Murray State from pregame warmups to postgame celebrations.
Missouri moved up two spots from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Tuesday. The Tigers also moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Tuesday.
The moves come after the Tigers' 51-0 win over Murray State in Week 1. The Tigers passed Florida State, which dropped out of the poll after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, and Michigan, which beat Fresno State 30-10.
Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.
Missouri will face two teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (4) and Oklahoma (15).
Future opponent Texas A&M fell out of the polls after a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame. The Aggies were the first team outside of the AP poll receiving votes and the second team out in the coaches' poll. Boston College is also receiving votes in both polls after beating Florida Stte 28-13 on Monday night. Vanderbilt received eight points in the AP poll after a 34-27 overtime win over Virginia Tech.
Mizzou hosts Buffalo in Week 2 on Saturday. The game kicks off at 6:00 local time and is televised on ESPN+.
