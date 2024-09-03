Missouri moved up two spots from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Tuesday. The Tigers also moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Tuesday.

The moves come after the Tigers' 51-0 win over Murray State in Week 1. The Tigers passed Florida State, which dropped out of the poll after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, and Michigan, which beat Fresno State 30-10.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.