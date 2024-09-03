Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
Missouri football moves up to No. 9 in the AP poll & No. 10 in the Coaches
Default Avatar
Jarod Hamilton  •  PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
Twitter
@jarodchamilton

Missouri moved up two spots from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Tuesday. The Tigers also moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Tuesday.

The moves come after the Tigers' 51-0 win over Murray State in Week 1. The Tigers passed Florida State, which dropped out of the poll after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, and Michigan, which beat Fresno State 30-10.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.

Missouri will face two teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (4) and Oklahoma (15).

Future opponent Texas A&M fell out of the polls after a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame. The Aggies were the first team outside of the AP poll receiving votes and the second team out in the coaches' poll. Boston College is also receiving votes in both polls after beating Florida Stte 28-13 on Monday night. Vanderbilt received eight points in the AP poll after a 34-27 overtime win over Virginia Tech.

Mizzou hosts Buffalo in Week 2 on Saturday. The game kicks off at 6:00 local time and is televised on ESPN+.

