No. 9 Missouri (8-2, 4-2) is riding high after its 36-7 rout of then-No. 13 Tennessee last week but the Tigers have already put that game in the rearview mirror with its sights set on its Week 12 opponents, the Florida Gators, and one of the biggest days of the year, Senior Day.

When it comes to the legacy of these players, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz believes this senior class has helped propel Mizzou forward and hopes that the team can build off what looks like a magical season. “Restore the roar of Faurot Field and hopefully, it's a new trajectory of Tiger football,” Drinkwitz said. “We've kind of been stuck there in that middle. And now obviously, this year, we're not, you know, I mean, obviously, we got to finish. We got to finish the season. “But there's a new respectability to our program, whether it's on the recruiting trail or on the football field. And that's a tribute to those guys. And their belief, and when others chose to leave, they chose to walk shoulder to shoulder and move forward together. And that's a pretty special thing.” In the last few years, Drinkwitz has said that he has to re-recruit his players every year because of the transfer portal and it was no different last year. However, when it came to convincing some of the upperclassmen to stay it wasn't because he gave them some big recruiting pitch. He believes the players who chose to stay did so because they trust and believe in the coaching staff, the strength and conditioning staff, the nutrition coaches and everyone in between. "I think it's a consistency in the people that we've surrounded them with," Drinkwitz said. "I don't necessarily know that it's me. It's more about the people that we've surrounded them with." To Robinson, the season the team is having now is something he's looked forward to for a long time, and leaving the program in better shape than it was when he got here, has also been something he's looked forward to. "It (this season) means everything," Robinson said. "My whole career was 5-5, 6-6 and right now we're at eight (wins), but there are still two (games left). We've got to keep going so we can finish better. It means a lot because it took a lot of adversity, a lot of different things like coaches. So, as long as we can just be 1-0 this week and then we will really enjoy this moment."

Award tour?

On Tuesday, a slew of award nominations were announced with various Mizzou players and coaches receiving nominations. Brady Cook being named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback), Schrader being named a finalist for the Burlsworth Award (best former walk-on), the Tigers' offensive line being named a semifinalist of the Joe Moore Award (best offensive line) and defensive end coach Kevin Peoples being named a Broyles Award (top assistant coach) nominee. The announcement for most of these awards happened during Media Day. So, when Drinkwitz heard about Peoples nomination he gave him his flowers for upping the play of the defensive ends. A position he admitted he was the most worried about entering the season. "It was a position that we were very nervous about going into the season. I think I read today we're third in the league in sacks," Drinkwitz said. "So, he's taking a guy (Robinson) who had never played the position and molded him into one of the top players in our league at that position, as well as bringing Johnny Walker along (and) getting the most out of Nyles (Gaddy) and Joe (Moore). "When you think about Assistant Coach of the Year on our staff, I think he represents exactly what we're trying to do, which is to coach our position at a high level and recruit at a high level. A lot of times, coordinators deserve a lot of credit, and all three of our coordinators could be easily deserving of that credit. But it's pretty special when a position coach gets that opportunity, too." Robinson, who was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for Week 11 and has recorded a sack in six straight games, credits Peoples with helping him transition to defensive end from defensive tackle and calls him the best coach he's ever had. "Coach Peoples has been a great coach. Honestly, (he's) the best coach I've had. Ever, like in my whole life of playing sports," Robinson said. "The way he's able to break the game down to you step by step and allow me to grow into a better player really changed my career. I give him a lot of credit for that because he's a man with a plan and he's the best. That's why I tell our freshmen if he gets on you a little bit, it's okay because it's from the place of being there and knowing what it takes. So he's definitely the best of the best."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIG1hbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nv YWNoX3Blb3BsZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoX3Blb3Bs ZXM8L2E+IGhhcyBjaGFuZ2VkIG15IGNhcmVlciwgZWFjaCBkYXkgaGUgY29t ZXMgdG8gd29yayBhbmQgZ2l2ZXMgdXMgdGhlIGJlc3Qgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkg dG8gYmUgMS0wIGVhY2ggZGF5ISBIZSBpcyBteSBnb2F0IPCfkJAgaGlzIGZv b3RiYWxsIGlxIGFuZCBjYXJlIGZvciBoaXMgcGxheWVycyBpcyB1bm1hdGNo ZWQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EbVZaMkNoZFIxIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vRG1WWjJDaGRSMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXJpdXMgUm9iaW5z b24gNu+4j+KDoyAoQERhcml1czZSb2JpbnNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXJpdXM2Um9iaW5zb24vc3RhdHVzLzE3MjQ2MDQ1 MjMzMzc5MjkwMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTUs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After Schrader's historic day in Week 11, it's no shock that he's a finalist for the Burlsworth Award. In what has become one of college football's better stories of the year, Drinkwitz playfully, in a half-joking manner, said Schrader's story will definitely be one used on the recruiting trail. He also said Schrader embodies the state and someone people can relate to. "I think it'll be pretty, pretty significant, "Drinkwitz said trying to hold back laughter. "Honestly, it's going to be story of the University of Missouri for a long time. I know that this place has a bunch of great history but when I think of the midwest I think of a place like the University of Missouri. We've always talked about you got St. Louis and Kansas City, but rural Missouri is kind of the spirit of this state. "You got a guy who really embodies the spirit of the state. The hard work and determination. Self-made people. There's a lot of farmers in this state. There are a lot of cattle ranches. Those people are self-made. They show up every day working extremely hard, unsure of what the future always holds, but they bet on themselves. And I think that's, you know, it's kind of the story of Cody Schrader." During Cook’s presser, he was actually in the midst of talking about how much Schrader deserves the Burlsworth Award, when Mizzou's official football Twitter (X) said that Cook had been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award. "I think that's a testament to the work I've put in, and (I'll) do my best to continue on that train," Cook said. "But at the end of the day, we all know it. The awards are fun, and they're cool, but you know, we've got a game to play this weekend. The awards probably won't work out quite as well if we don't win this one."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZeKAmXMgcHJvdmVkIGl0LiDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29keXNjaHJhZGVyXzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNvZHlzY2hyYWRlcl83PC9hPiA8YnI+4oCiPGJyPkNvbmdyYXRzIENv ZHkgb24gYmVpbmcgbmFtZWQgYSBCdXJsc3dvcnRoIHRyb3BoeSDwnZGt8J2R sPCdkbXwnZGo8J2Rs/CdkbDwnZG68J2RuyBmaW5hbGlzdCE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTUlaP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTUlaPC9hPiDwn5Cv8J+PiCB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TVFA/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTVFA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VcUltaXdqR3dGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXFJbWl3 akd3RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaXp6b3UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNaXp6b3VG b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaXp6b3VG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNDUwMTYxNTgzNzg4ODk1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Mizzou's switch to the odd-man front