Going into the week three matchup versus Abilene Christian, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz seemed to be in a positive mood on Tuesday, ready to put the lopsided 40-12 loss to Kansas State behind him. The theme for the Tigers this week seems to be "a new opportunity for growth," after the shellacking the Wildcats gave the Tigers last week. The Tigers hear the fans and their groans and complaints about the team on social media, and it appears that Drinkwitz and the Tigers are choosing to ignore the negativity. "I think again, it's an opportunity for us to grow and put the things that are behind us -- behind us and move on to the future. And that's really all you can control. So, I think that's the focus of our team," Drinkwitz said. The Tigers know they got beat in every aspect of the game and Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker both said that there were a lot of moments where the units on the field weren't playing as one which is why the Tigers played sloppily against their former Big 12 foe. "Yeah, there were a lot of inconsistencies. It was a lot of 11 people not being on the same page," Drinkwitz said. The offense played similarly to how the defense played last season. Despite, the defense keeping the Tigers in the game for the duration of the third quarter the Tigers couldn't muster any offense. That was a familiar theme for the Tigers' defense last season. The offense would find a way to put up points or stay in the game only for the defense to put up no resistance. The tables turned on the offense versus Kansas State, and the Tigers are trying to show they can handle how they respond after an early season blowout. Historically, in the Drinkwitz era, Missouri is 5-3 in games coming off of a loss of 14 points or more. Although the Tigers' week three opponent is out of the FCS it almost feels that they have to come back and not only win but dominate.

What we know about Abilene Christian

Through the first two weeks of the 2022 college football season the saying "any given Saturday" has rung true over and over again. No one could've predicted Marshall upsetting Notre Dame on the road or Appalachian State going to College Station and beating Texas A&M but it happened. The Tigers aren't looking at their week four matchup against Auburn yet (at least that's what they've said), and they shouldn't be. The Wildcats run a lot of 11 (one running back and one tight end) and 12 ( one running back and two tight ends) personnel sets. They have a gunslinger at quarterback in Maverick McIvor who looked pretty decent in the Wildcats' season opener versus Lamar. He went 22 of 38 for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One of the touchdown passes was perfectly thrown over the top of the defense for a score in the back right corner of the endzone. Like most gunslingers, McIvor isn't afraid to throw the ball up which was evident in week two versus Prairie View A&M when he threw three first-half interceptions. He did, however, lead two fourth-quarter drives to help the Wildcats get a comeback 21-13 win. They have a wide receiver and punt returner in Kendall Catalon, who is the brother of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. He is twitchy and has decent speed. The Wildcats' defense runs multiple defenses but they run the 4-2-5 set that is becoming used more frequently at the college level. Drinkwitz noted that they run an odd three-safety set that the Tigers struggled with at Kansas State.

Possible change in special teams

Drinkwitz was insistent that Kris Abrams-Draine would be manning punt and kickoff return duty despite having Luther Burden III on the roster. So far this season, Abrams-Draine has returned three kickoffs for 53 yards (17.7 yards per return) and has not returned a punt. In week two, Kansas State was able to land a pair of punts inside the 20-yard-line because Abrams-Draine didn't field the punts. Burden returned eight punts for touchdowns in his senior season at East St. Louis. On Tuesday, Drinkwitz noted that some competition at the punt returning position would happen and that is what happened. Abrams-Draine, Burden, recent Miami transfer Marcus Clarke and Dominic Lovett were fielding punts during practice. It doesn't mean Abrams-Draine will not be manning punts and kickoffs, it's just that it's more likely that there will be a rotation of players. Although, Burden should be getting the opportunity -- not to mention it's a good time to get the ball in his hands

What happened and what's going to change for Cook and Burden