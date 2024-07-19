The Southeastern Conference revealed its preseason poll on Friday following the conclusion of SEC Media Days on Thursday in Dallas, and Missouri was picked to finish sixth.

In the previous two preseason polls, Mizzou was selected to finish sixth in the SEC East but with the disbanding of the SEC divisions, all 16 teams were ranked 1-16.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III was the only Mizzou player selected to one of the three All-SEC teams.