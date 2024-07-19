Advertisement
Missouri football predicted to finish 6th in 2024 SEC preseason poll

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
The Southeastern Conference revealed its preseason poll on Friday following the conclusion of SEC Media Days on Thursday in Dallas, and Missouri was picked to finish sixth.

In the previous two preseason polls, Mizzou was selected to finish sixth in the SEC East but with the disbanding of the SEC divisions, all 16 teams were ranked 1-16.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III was the only Mizzou player selected to one of the three All-SEC teams.

2024 SEC Preseason Poll

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Oklahoma

9. Texas A&M

10. Auburn

11. Kentucky

12. Florida

13. South Carolina

14. Arkansas

15. Mississippi State

16. Vanderbilt

Georgia received the most votes (165) to win the conference. Texas had the second-most votes with 27 followed by Alabama with 12.

Ole Miss received four votes, Vanderbilt and LSU each received two and South Carolina got one.

First-team All-SEC 

Quarterback– Carson Beck, Georgia

Running back- Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Running back– Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Wide receiver- Luther Burden III, Missouri

Wide receiver- Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Tight end- Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

Offensive lineman- Tyler Booker, Alabama

Offensive lineman- Will Campbell, LSU

Offensive lineman- Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Offensive lineman- Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Center- Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Defensive lineman- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Defensive lineman- Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Defensive lineman- Deone Walker, Kentucky

Defensive lineman- Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Linebacker- Harold Perkins, LSU

Linebacker-- Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

*Linebacker- Deontae Lawson, Alabama

*Linebacker- Mykel Williams, Georgia

Defensive back- Malaki Starks, Georgia

Defensive back- Malachi Moore, Alabama

Defensive back- Billy Bowman, Oklahoma

Defensive back- Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Punter - James Burnip, Alabama

Placekicker - Bert Auburn, Texas

Long snapper- Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

Kickoff specialist – Alex McPherson, Auburn

Return specialist - Barion Brown, Kentucky

AP- Zavion Thomas, LSU

* - Indicates a tie

Second-team All-SEC

Quarterback – Quinn Ewers, Texas

Running back - Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

*Running back- CJ Baxter, Texas

*Running back- Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

Wide receiver- Isaiah Bond, Texas

Wide receiver- Kyren Lacy, LSU

Tight end- Mason Taylor, LSU

Offensive lineman- Emery Jones, LSU

Offensive lineman- Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Offensive lineman- Xavier Truss, Georgia

Offensive lineman- Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Center- Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Defensive lineman- Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Defensive lineman- Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Defensive lineman- Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

*Defensive lineman- Tim Smith, Alabama

*Defensive lineman- Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Linebacker- Debo Williams, South Carolina

Linebacker- Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Linebacker- Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Defensive back- Jahdae Barron, Texas

Defensive back- Major Burns, LSU

Defensive back- Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Defensive back- Malik Muhammad, Texas

Punter - Brett Thorson, Georgia

Placekicker - Graham Nicholson, Alabama

Long Snapper – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina

Kickoff Specialist - Will Stone, Texas

Return Specialist - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, Georgia

Third-team All-SEC

Quarterback- Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Running back - Justice Haynes, Alabama

Running back- Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss

Wide receiver- Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Wide receiver- Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Tight end- Oscar Delp, Georgia

Offensive lineman- Earnest Greene III, Georgia

Offensive lineman- Marques Cox, Kentucky

Offensive lineman - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Offensive lineman- Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Center - Jake Majors, Texas

Defensive lineman- Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Defensive lineman- Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Defensive lineman- Trey Moore, Texas

Defensive lineman- Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Linebacker- Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky

Linebacker- Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Linebacker- Eugene Asante, Auburn

Defensive back- Domani Jackson, Alabama

Defensive back- Daylen Everette, Georgia

Defensive back- Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

*Defensive back- Keon Sabb, Alabama

*Defensive back- Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Punter- Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

Placekicker - Alex McPherson, Auburn

Long Snapper - Slade Roy, LSU

Kickoff specialist – Trey Smack, Florida

Return specialist - Keionte Scott, Auburn

*AP - Barion Brown, Kentucky

*AP - Jaydon Blue, Texas

