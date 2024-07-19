Missouri football predicted to finish 6th in 2024 SEC preseason poll
The Southeastern Conference revealed its preseason poll on Friday following the conclusion of SEC Media Days on Thursday in Dallas, and Missouri was picked to finish sixth.
In the previous two preseason polls, Mizzou was selected to finish sixth in the SEC East but with the disbanding of the SEC divisions, all 16 teams were ranked 1-16.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III was the only Mizzou player selected to one of the three All-SEC teams.
2024 SEC Preseason Poll
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. Ole Miss
5. LSU
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Oklahoma
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Kentucky
12. Florida
13. South Carolina
14. Arkansas
15. Mississippi State
16. Vanderbilt
Georgia received the most votes (165) to win the conference. Texas had the second-most votes with 27 followed by Alabama with 12.
Ole Miss received four votes, Vanderbilt and LSU each received two and South Carolina got one.
First-team All-SEC
Quarterback– Carson Beck, Georgia
Running back- Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Running back– Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Wide receiver- Luther Burden III, Missouri
Wide receiver- Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Tight end- Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
Offensive lineman- Tyler Booker, Alabama
Offensive lineman- Will Campbell, LSU
Offensive lineman- Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Offensive lineman- Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Center- Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Defensive lineman- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Defensive lineman- Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Defensive lineman- Deone Walker, Kentucky
Defensive lineman- Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Linebacker- Harold Perkins, LSU
Linebacker-- Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
*Linebacker- Deontae Lawson, Alabama
*Linebacker- Mykel Williams, Georgia
Defensive back- Malaki Starks, Georgia
Defensive back- Malachi Moore, Alabama
Defensive back- Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
Defensive back- Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Punter - James Burnip, Alabama
Placekicker - Bert Auburn, Texas
Long snapper- Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
Kickoff specialist – Alex McPherson, Auburn
Return specialist - Barion Brown, Kentucky
AP- Zavion Thomas, LSU
* - Indicates a tie
Second-team All-SEC
Quarterback – Quinn Ewers, Texas
Running back - Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
*Running back- CJ Baxter, Texas
*Running back- Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
Wide receiver- Isaiah Bond, Texas
Wide receiver- Kyren Lacy, LSU
Tight end- Mason Taylor, LSU
Offensive lineman- Emery Jones, LSU
Offensive lineman- Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Offensive lineman- Xavier Truss, Georgia
Offensive lineman- Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
Center- Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Defensive lineman- Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Defensive lineman- Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Defensive lineman- Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
*Defensive lineman- Tim Smith, Alabama
*Defensive lineman- Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
Linebacker- Debo Williams, South Carolina
Linebacker- Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Linebacker- Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Defensive back- Jahdae Barron, Texas
Defensive back- Major Burns, LSU
Defensive back- Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Defensive back- Malik Muhammad, Texas
Punter - Brett Thorson, Georgia
Placekicker - Graham Nicholson, Alabama
Long Snapper – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina
Kickoff Specialist - Will Stone, Texas
Return Specialist - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, Georgia
Third-team All-SEC
Quarterback- Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Running back - Justice Haynes, Alabama
Running back- Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss
Wide receiver- Deion Burks, Oklahoma
Wide receiver- Dominic Lovett, Georgia
Tight end- Oscar Delp, Georgia
Offensive lineman- Earnest Greene III, Georgia
Offensive lineman- Marques Cox, Kentucky
Offensive lineman - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Offensive lineman- Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
Center - Jake Majors, Texas
Defensive lineman- Tim Keenan III, Alabama
Defensive lineman- Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Defensive lineman- Trey Moore, Texas
Defensive lineman- Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Linebacker- Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky
Linebacker- Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Linebacker- Eugene Asante, Auburn
Defensive back- Domani Jackson, Alabama
Defensive back- Daylen Everette, Georgia
Defensive back- Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
*Defensive back- Keon Sabb, Alabama
*Defensive back- Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Punter- Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
Placekicker - Alex McPherson, Auburn
Long Snapper - Slade Roy, LSU
Kickoff specialist – Trey Smack, Florida
Return specialist - Keionte Scott, Auburn
*AP - Barion Brown, Kentucky
*AP - Jaydon Blue, Texas
