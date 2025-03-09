Recent Mizzou visitor Tavares Harrington fits safety mold for Tigers

Here's the full video of Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson in her March 10 press conference.
A rundown of the three Mizzou vs. Kentucky games from the SEC opening weekend.
Class of 2025 in-state signee Jack Lange recapped his recent visits to Missouri and detailed his plans for this spring.
It’s Monday morning, so it’s time to let you all know what’s been rattling around my head for the past week.
Walk-on Jeremy Sanchez hasn't played much this season. But that doesn't mean he hasn't had an impact on the Tigers.
