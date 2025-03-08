Mizzou ends regular season in major slump

Not much worked well for the Missouri Tigers as they concluded the regular season on Saturday.

For the majority of the game, the offense looked worse than it had in weeks, the interior defense played better, but the 3-point defense suffered and the Tigers never had an answer to stop the Kentucky Wildcats as they claimed a 91-83 win against the Tigers at Mizzou Arena. It was just the second time Missouri has lost at home this year.

“Instead of being sort of targeting guys, we’ve been the target,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “Hell, I never thought we’d get the floor rushed on us, we got rushed by Vanderbilt. You know, that’s a change in the guard a little bit and that shift emotionally and mentally inside of the season is a lot different than other teams have had to do.”

The Tigers entered the matchup desperate to play better interior defense after allowing 38 or more points in the paint in each of the past six games. And they did play better in that area, allowing Kentucky to score just 26 points in the paint, the least the Tigers have given up since routing Oklahoma on Feb. 12.

But as the Tiger defense collapsed toward the interior, Kentucky was able to knock down 3-pointer after 3-pointer, shooting 11-of-20 from 3. That was the most 3s Missouri allowed in a game since beating Alabama (13-of-31 from 3) on Feb. 19.

“No mental, emotional fatigue or anything like that,” Gates said. “Our guys have done a great job.”

And once again, the Tigers struggled with fouling, though not by quite as much.

Kentucky shot 33 attempts from the free-throw line and the Tigers moved to just 4-10 when their opponents have at least 22 attempts from the stripe.

Though more than half of those (18) came in the final four minutes as the Tigers attempted to slow down the game.

“We had great opportunities,” Gates said. “We cut the lead in that second half to about four or five, they cut it right back up to 10 with free throws.”

All those issues added up to the Tigers’ fourth loss in their final five games of the regular season, limping into the SEC Tournament at 21-10 overall and 10-8 in SEC play after the Tigers controlled their own destiny for the fourth seed and a double-bye in the conference tournament as of Feb. 20. Instead, the Tigers will be either the seventh or eighth seed, depending on tonight’s result between Florida and Ole Miss.

An Ole Miss loss puts the Tigers at No. 7 playing at 6 p.m. Thursday, an Ole Miss win sends them to No. 8 and a noon game Thursday.