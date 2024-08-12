PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Missouri football ranked 11th in AP Preseason Top 25 poll

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday and Missouri is ranked No. 11. The ranking comes after the Tigers went 11-2 last season capped off with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers got 927 points in the poll, coming in just behind Florida State and just ahead of Utah. Mizzou is one of five SEC teams in the top eleven. There are eight in the top 16 and nine in the top 25 overall.

The last time Mizzou featured in the preseason AP Top 25 was in 2015 when it was ranked No. 24 after going 11-3 in 2014.

Here are the results of the poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami (FL)

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. USC

24. North Carolina State

25. Iowa

Missouri will face three teams ranked in the preseason rankings. Those teams are Alabama (5), Oklahoma (16) and Texas A&M (20).

This is the highest preseason ranking for Mizzou since 2008 when it was ranked No. 6. Missouri is also ranked 11th in the coaches' poll which was released last Monday.

Mizzou opens the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against Murray State.

