Missouri football ranked 11th in AP Preseason Top 25 poll
The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday and Missouri is ranked No. 11. The ranking comes after the Tigers went 11-2 last season capped off with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
The Tigers got 927 points in the poll, coming in just behind Florida State and just ahead of Utah. Mizzou is one of five SEC teams in the top eleven. There are eight in the top 16 and nine in the top 25 overall.
The last time Mizzou featured in the preseason AP Top 25 was in 2015 when it was ranked No. 24 after going 11-3 in 2014.
Here are the results of the poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami (FL)
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. Kansas
23. USC
24. North Carolina State
25. Iowa
Missouri will face three teams ranked in the preseason rankings. Those teams are Alabama (5), Oklahoma (16) and Texas A&M (20).
This is the highest preseason ranking for Mizzou since 2008 when it was ranked No. 6. Missouri is also ranked 11th in the coaches' poll which was released last Monday.
Mizzou opens the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against Murray State.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage