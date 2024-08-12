The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday and Missouri is ranked No. 11. The ranking comes after the Tigers went 11-2 last season capped off with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers got 927 points in the poll, coming in just behind Florida State and just ahead of Utah. Mizzou is one of five SEC teams in the top eleven. There are eight in the top 16 and nine in the top 25 overall.

The last time Mizzou featured in the preseason AP Top 25 was in 2015 when it was ranked No. 24 after going 11-3 in 2014.