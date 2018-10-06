COLUMBIA, SC—When I was a kid, my dad was the head coach for my sister’s little league softball team. I helped him coach most games. Prior to each game, we would talk about just needing to avoid “the inning from hell.” This was the inning where a team that otherwise looked relatively competent and sometimes even bordered on good suddenly lost its mind and turned every single play into a disaster. Missouri’s inning from hell spanned approximately nine minutes in the third quarter of a 37-35 loss against South Carolina. And the question now is whether it has derailed the season. “We’ll go watch this game and it will be a gut-wrencher watching it,” Drew Lock said after his second consecutive game without a touchdown pass. “I have probably four, five, six, seven plays in my mind that I want back. But that’s football.” Damarea Crockett sped down the right sideline at Williams-Brice Stadium and outran two South Carolina defenders into the end zone. The 70-yard gallop gave the Tigers a 30-21 lead and momentarily restored some order after the Tigers squandered numerous first half chances to expand what was a 23-14 halftime lead. But the play was reviewed by the officials. One of them somewhere apparently saw an angle that definitively proved Crockett stepped out of bounds just outside the Gamecocks’ 10 yard line. Rather than a 70-yard touchdown it was a 59-yard run that gave Mizzou first and ten from the ten-and-a-half. Here’s what happened next: *False start on Albert Okwuegbunam *Crockett run for no gain *Crockett unsportsmanlike conduct penalty *Lock incomplete pass *Crockett run for one yard *Corey Fatony fumbled punt snap

Damarea Crockett ran for 154 yards, but the Tigers couldn't hold off South Carolina USA Today Sports Images

Missouri went from first-and-10 just outside the ten to punting from the 34 to giving South Carolina a first down at its own 47. The Tigers surrendered a field goal—and the lead—on South Carolina’s next drive. They followed it with a pick six from Lock that was thrown directly to South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene. When Mizzou got the ball back, it drove 51 yards in seven plays only to see Tucker McCann miss a 25-yard field goal. All told, the Tigers were outscored 17-0 in the quarter, turning a 23-14 lead into a 31-23 deficit. They would come back to actually take the lead once the fourth quarter began and they felt free to start playing something resembling football again. “Damarea was so close,” Odom said. “But that’s the way it goes. You’ve got to find a way to overcome it. We didn’t do that today.” “I just feel like things kind of built on each other and we lost focus there for a quick second,” Crockett said. It was stunningly similar to what happened against the Gamecocks a year ago. In that game, Missouri led 10-0 before allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown, throwing an interception and allowing a 25-yard touchdown run. The three-play stretch spurred South Carolina to a 31-13 lead and Missouri didn’t recover for a month. This time, the Tigers showed signs of life, taking the lead on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter. The last came on a 57-yard McCann field goal with just 78 seconds to go. But the Missouri defense saved one last major breakdown for the Gamecocks’ final drive, leaving Kyle Markway completely uncovered for a 27-yard gain that would eventually lead to Parker White’s game-winning 33-yard field goal. “That can’t really happen,” Odom said. “But it did.” Afterward, Missouri’s players were repeatedly asked if they were confident the team could bounce back from such a devastating defeat. “I don’t for one second think that we’re going to sit back and say ‘Woe is me’ and wave the white flag,” Odom said. “That’s not where we’re at. “Frustrated? You bet. Disappointed. But also you use it as motivation.” “I’m really confident,” Lock said. “We’ve done it before. We’ve done it a thousand times. It just sucks.” “I just told them we’ve got to let it hurt tonight,” Crockett said. “Tomorrow, we’ve got to wake up fresh and forget about it and act like it never happened. Not like it never happened, but just never look back.” They said all the right things. But they said them last year too and they lost five of their first six games and never beat a team that went to a bowl game. Up next is a trip to Alabama, where college football dreams go to die. And the second half of the schedule holds dates with Kentucky and at Florida that look tougher than they used to be.

Corey Fatony's fumbled snap was one of too many Mizzou errors to count USA Today Sports Images