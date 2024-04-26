Missouri in the 2024 NFL Draft: Rakestraw, Hopper picked
DETROIT, Mich. 一 Friday marks Day 2 and rounds two and three of the 2024 NFL Draft.
In the first round, Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson went 27th overall to the Arizona Cardinals, making him the first Tiger to be drafted in the first round since Charles Harris in 2017.
PowerMizzou will keep a running file on Missouri players drafted for the rest of the draft.
Ennis Rakestraw
Ennis Rakestraw is the second Tiger off the board with the cornerback going No. 61 to the Detroit Lions in the second round. He's also the second cornerback Detroit has selected in this draft. It drafted Alabama's Terrion Arnold 24th overall on Thursday.
Rakestraw's selection comes after a four-year career in Columbia with the Tigers, which saw him breakout in 2022 after tearing his ACL the previous season.
"My emotions were all over the place because I didn't know what to expect," Rakestraw said in a post-draft Zoom interview. "Everybody waits for the phone call to be made. So, it was just a lot of waiting anxiously and watching players go by. So, I was extremely proud and grateful for the moment. (I'm) glad I got to talk to Coach (Dan Campbell) and got an understanding.
"Me and Arnold actually were on a top-30 visit together. So, it was great to actually get to know him a little better now because he seems like a cool dude. His drive and determination is what the Lions want, and I feel like my drive and determination is what they want as well. So, just trying to get to work as soon as possible."
He recorded 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 13 games.
He dealt with a groin injury that limited him to nine games in 2023 but still racked up 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Overall, Rakestraw recorded 107 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 24 pass deflections, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 35 games.
Green Bay takes Ty'Ron Hopper in 3rd round
The third Mizzou player off the board is linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, who went to the Green Bay Packers with the 91st overall pick.
"I figured I would go somewhere around this spot maybe late third to around fourth round," Hopper said. "I had a 30 visit with Green Bay and I also had a formal at the combine so I wasn’t really surprised by the pick. They were the one team that I knew was on me the heaviest."
Hopper, who was celebrating his birthday on Friday, spent the evening watching the draft with family.
"It was crazy," he said of getting the call. "Everybody just started yelling and things like that. I just was sweating. It was one of the best feelings of my life. I can’t even describe it."
Hopper spent his first three seasons at Florida before transferring to Mizzou. He made an immediate impact for the Tigers with 77 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for a loss, in his first season as a Tiger in 2023. He added 2.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defended and a forced fumble in his breakout campaign.
In Missouri's 11-2 2024 season, Hopper had 55 tackles, six TFL and three sacks before missing the final four games with an injury.
"I feel like coming back definitely paid off," he said. "I feel like it definitely helped my stock and helped me as a player, working on my game, things I needed to improve on."
He said he is 100% healthy and ready to get to work in Green Bay.
Hopper was the Packers' fourth pick of the second day and the second linebacker. Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper went to Green Bay with the 45th overall pick in the second round.
The fourth round begins at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday. PowerMizzou.com will update this story with every Tiger picked in the draft.
