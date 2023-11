The second College Football Playoff poll of the 2023 season was released on Tuesday and Missouri (7-2, 3-2) dropped two spots to No. 14 from its ranking a week ago. The Tigers lost to Southeastern Conference foe Georgia, 30-21, in Week 10. Missouri has played three games (Kansas State, LSU and Georgia) against teams currently in the CFP poll and has one more game versus a team currently ranked.

College Football Playoff Rankings for the Week of Nov. 7: 1. Ohio State (9-0) 2. Georgia (9-0) 3. Michigan (9-0) 4. Florida State (9-0) 5. Washington (9-0) 6. Oregon (8-1) 7. Texas (8-1) 8. Alabama (8-1) 9. Ole Miss (8-1) 10. Penn State (8-1) 11. Louisville (8-1) 12. Oregon State (7-2) 13. Tennessee (7-2) 14. Missouri (7-2) 15. Oklahoma State (7-2) 16. Kansas (7-2) 17. Oklahoma (7-2) 18. Utah (7-2) 19. LSU (6-3) 20. Notre Dame (7-3) 21. Arizona (6-3) 22. Iowa (7-2) 23. Tulane (8-1) 24. UNC (7-2) 25. Kansas State (6-3)