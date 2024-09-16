State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 54

Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2024, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance. On Episode 53 we look back at the win over Boston College and look ahead to the SEC opener against Vandy. How big a problem are the penalties? Could the SEC get six teams in the playoff? If not, what's Mizzou need to do to be one of five? All that and more live at 7 Central.

If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.