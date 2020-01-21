Missouri entered Tuesday night’s game against Texas A&M 259th in the country in three-point shooting percentage. The Tigers were 127th in two-point field goal percentage, actually shooting better than 50% from inside the arc. It's not fantastic, but Missouri is significantly better the closer it gets to the basket.

The Tigers attempted 50 shots on Tuesday. Thirty-five of them came from three-point range and just nine went in. They lost to the Aggies 66-64.

To be fair, Mizzou attempted more than 15 two-point shots (it made six of them). Some of those attempts drew fouls and sent the Tigers to the line, where they made their first 23 attempts to set an NCAA record with 54 consecutive makes over a two-game span. But even adding in a handful or two of those, at least two-thirds of Missouri’s field goal attempts came from three-point range.

Many of them weren’t bad shots. Mizzou did have plenty of open looks against A&M’s defense. The Tigers just didn’t make very many of them. And it’s been a season-long trend. The 26% effort on Tuesday knocked Mizzou’s season three-point mark down to 30.7%. That mark is just slightly ahead of the 2016-17 team, Kim Anderson’s last, which set the school mark for futility at 30.4% from beyond the arc.

So why keep taking them?

““You can always say shot selection in games,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “When you’re playing against good teams, they force you to do certain things, so that goes both ways. I think part of that is just shots not falling, because I felt like we had good looks, especially in the corners.”

“Those guys shooting threes, Mark (Smith), Torrence (Watson), Javon (Pickett), we have a lot of confidence in them," Dru Smith said. "We have a lot of confidence that they’re going to make shots and even if we have games like this where they don’t fall as often if I pass them the ball and they’re open, like I still want them to shoot it every time.”