Missouri lands commitment from 2022 LB Carmycah Glass

Missouri picked up a linebacker commitment in their 2022 class on Sunday in Ouachita (La.) product Carmycah Glass , who the Tigers' staff brought in for an official visit over the weekend.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, Glass had a stellar senior season where he tallied 108 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six pass break-ups. That production earned him First-Team and Defensive MVP honors in District 2-5A along with All-State honors in 5A.

Glass had other notable offers from the likes of New Mexico, Lamar, McNeese State, and Houston Baptist.

The Monroe, Louisiana native becomes the 17th overall commitment for Missouri in the 2022 class and second linebacker, joining Xavier Simmons of Northwest Guilford (N.C.) who is already on campus as a mid-year enrollee.

Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more Glass.