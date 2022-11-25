That news comes on the heels of Thursday's commitment from three-star wide receiver Daniel Blood .

Missouri their second commitment of the week as Northeast Mississippi C.C. linebacker Triston Newson announced his pledge to the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect visited Missouri for the Kentucky game back on November 5th, where he picked up an offer from the Tigers.

He chose Missouri over other offers from Indiana, Colorado, Washington State, Arkansas State, UTSA, Marshall, Memphis, FIU, Toledo, and others.

This past season, the sophomore was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference defensive player of the year after tallying 107 tackles.

Newson becomes the 15th overall commitment for Missouri in the 2023 class and the second linebacker pledge in the class, joining Gaffney (S.C.) product Brayshawn Littlejohn.

