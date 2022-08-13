Missouri lands commitment from LB Brayshawn Littlejohn

"It was a great place, I feel like it was a family," Littlejohn said. "It was a good team, you could tell the team and the coaches connect real good. You could tell there was a lot of brotherhood."

Missouri hosted a handful of 2023 targets during the July live period, among that group was Gaffney (S.C.) linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn , who committed to the Tigers on Saturday.

Missouri offered the 6-foot-2, 222-pound prospect back on July 4th, it was his first SEC offer. Schools like Colorado, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Marshall, and Appalachian State were among Littlejohn's other notable offers. Littlejohn plays mostly outside linebacker and rush end in high school, but said Missouri is recruiting him to play inside linebacker.

"I’ve been working on it this whole summer," he said. "I’ve been doing straight inside. It won’t be a hard adjustment.

"The inside is slower than the outside. Outside basically you’re just rushing and dropping back into flats, but the inside is patience, you’ve got to read."

Throughout his recruiting process, Littlejohn had been talking with Missouri linebackers coach DJ Smith and was also learning about the program from a friend that is currently on the Tigers' roster.

"He’s a really cool dude," Littlejohn said of Smith. "I heard a lot about him from my guy Tyron Hopper."

"He said he likes my film and how physical I am and loves my speed which gives me the ability to do a lot."

Littlejohn was high school teammates with Hopper during his freshman and sophomore years before Hopper moved to Roswell (Ga.) to finish out his high school career.

The Gaffney, South Carolina native becomes the 10th overall commitment and first linebacker pledge for Missouri in the 2023 class.