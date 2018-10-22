The Missouri football team landed its 14th commitment in the 2019 class Monday when three-star defensive end Shemar Pearl announced his pledge to the Tigers. Pearl visited Missouri's campus for the team's game against Memphis. Afterward, he wasted little time in finalizing his decision, which he announced on his Twitter account.

"They are really interested in me getting a degree and becoming a great person," Pearl said about his weekend official visit. "It's about the next four years, but they said it's about the next 40 years and just being a great person most importantly."

The Missouri coaching staff has been heavily pursuing Pearl since the spring. The six-foot-four prospect is the second pass-rusher to commit to Missouri in the 2019 class, joining St. Louis native Arvell Ferguson. He's the third player from Texas to join the class.

"I like them a lot," Pearl said of the coaching staff. "Whenever I was up there for the visit it really impressed me a lot."

Pearl was hosted on his visit by freshman linebacker Nick Bolton. His commitment moves Mizzou's 2019 class to 47th in the Rivals.com team rankings and it is 33rd in terms of average individual star ranking. PowerMizzou.com will have more on his commitment and the impact to the Tigers' class later today.