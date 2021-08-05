Missouri needs more than one way to replace Larry Rountree

Eli Drinkwitz came to Missouri known as a creative offensive mind who wasn’t afraid to throw some tricks at an opponent. And he showed that off from time to time in his first season in Columbia. But the core of Drinkwitz’s first offense at Mizzou was a power running game…or more specifically, a power running back. Larry Rountree III carried the ball 209 times last season. The only other Tiger running backs to top more than 200 carries in a season in the last decade were Rountree in 2019, Russell Hansbrough in 2014 and Kendial Lawrence in 2012. James Franklin also hit the 200-mark as a quarterback in 2011. In all four of those seasons, the player mentioned played a minimum of 12 games. Rountree toted it 209 times in just 10 games, an average of 20.9 per contest. No individual player has averaged more carries per game for Missouri since Devin West averaged 25.7 carries a game in 1998 on his way to setting the single-season school rushing record with 1,578 yards in just 11 games. Throw in 15 receptions last year and Rountree averaged 22.4 touches per game for 107.2 yards per game from scrimmage and 14 of Mizzou’s 30 offensive touchdowns in 2020. As Missouri opens fall camp on Friday, Rountree is busy trying to stick on the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster. And Missouri is trying to fill a huge void. “You would think that there would be kind of running back by committee at a certain point,” Mizzou running backs coach Curtis Luper said on Wednesday. “There’s 22 touches a game for somebody in the backfield. Tyler Badie’s going to get the bulk of those. We’re looking for somebody else to help him.”

Badie will be Missouri's top tailback, but he won't carry the load Rountree did last season by himself (USA Today)



There may be a shortage of production in Rountree’s absence, but there’s not a shortage of bodies. Badie has 245 carries for 1,136 yards in his career while Elijah Young, Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare have combined for 98 carries over eight collective seasons. All are back, along with true freshmen Taj Butts and B.J. Harris. Badie isn’t likely to carry the ball 20 times a game. Neither are any of the other backs. They’ll pick up the slack collectively and they’ll offer some versatility. Young, who figures to be the No. 2 back, is closer to Badie than Rountree. “He’ll do a lot of the stuff, the perimeter speed sweeps that Tyler Badie did last year, Jalen Knox did last year,” Luper said. “He’ll be all over the place. He’s smart, he’s conscientious, he studies hard, he has a real good idea of what we’re trying to do and coach Drink’s gonna use his talents. He’s going to use them. We’re going to exploit defenses with him.” What Luper isn’t sure he has is a bruiser. Connor Bazelak threw just seven touchdown passes in ten games last year. Part of that was on Missouri’s passing game, but part of it also had to do with the coaching staff’s trust in Rountree when Missouri got near the goal line. “You know third and one, we could give the ball to Larry Rountree and run behind Case Cook and Larry Borom and Daniel Parker and we were gonna get the first down,” Luper said. “As we sit here today, I don’t know who’s going to do that for us on third and one.” One unheralded candidate is walk-on Michael Cox, who caught a lot of eyes with a standout performance in Missouri’s spring game. Cox ran for 1,968 yards and average 8.5 per carry as a senior at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Georgia, but came to Mizzou as a walk-on last year. “He’s 235 pounds and he really brings a level of physicality to our offense that we don’t have,” Luper said. “We have two freshman running backs, BJ Harris and Taj Butts, and we’ll find out exactly what happens. Mike Tyson said everybody has a game plan until they get hit in the mouth, so when they get hit in the mouth I’ll see how they respond.” While the focus of replacing Rountree falls on the running backs for obvious reasons, the best way to replace the lost production might actually come through the air.

Curtis Luper will spend fall camp trying to figure out how to split the carries among Mizzou's running backs (Gabe DeArmond)