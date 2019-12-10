It's official. The Missouri Board of Curators met Tuesday morning and approved the hire of Eliah Drinkwitz, making him the 33rd head coach in program history. Drinkwitz's hire will be formally announced at a press conference at 10:45 a.m.

PowerMizzou reported Monday that Drinkwitz's deal will pay him $4 million a year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that deal is for six seasons, and all of that money is guaranteed. No other contract details have been made available yet.

"He's a special guy who has a magnetic personality that people will appreciate and enjoy," athletics director Jim Sterk said in a release. "I'm thrilled to have him here at Mizzou leading our program, he's got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights. We went on a search looking for the right coach at a crucial time, and we found him."

"I'm excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri," said Drinkwitz. "This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I'm fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou."

Drinkwitz replaces Barry Odom, who was fired on Nov. 30 after going 6-6 this season and 25-25 over his four-year tenure. Drinkwitz has just one season of head coaching experience, but he made it count, leading Appalachian State to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt championship. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff top 25.

