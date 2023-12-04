Missouri running back Cody Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy
Missouri running back Cody Schrader has won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best player in the nation who began their career as a walk-on. Schrader beat out James Madison nose guard James Carpenter and Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops.
The trophy is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who began his career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship his sophomore year. He'd go on to be an All-American and drafted in the third round by the Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft, 11 days before he was killed in a car accident.
Schrader joined the Tigers in 2022 after a four-year stint with Division II's Truman State. The St. Louis native was the eighth running back on the depth chart when he first arrived but would immediately become an impact player for Missouri, with his Week 1 start versus Louisiana Tech being one of 11 starts that season.
"I knew my way in was to get in with the strength coaches because I figured out early on that they'd meet with the head coach every single day," Schrader said during the award ceremony. ... "If I can build a good relationship with him (the strength coach) maybe he's telling good things (about me) to (head) Coach (Eli) Drink(witz) and I can get an opportunity."
It was announced before the Week 6 game against Florida that he had earned a scholarship.
Schrader played in all 13 games last year and finished the season as the team's leading rusher with 745 yards. He also tied for the team lead in touchdowns with nine.
So far this season, Schrader is the nation's third-leading rusher in total yards with 1,499 to go along with 13 touchdowns on 247 carries (6.06 yards per carry). He also added 22 receptions for 191 yards.
His 124.9 rushing yards per game lead the FBS.
He's rushed for 100 or more yards eight times, including five straight to end the regular season. He also had a rushing touchdown in nine straight contests to end the regular season.
Schrader is 106 yards away from breaking Tyler Badie's Missouri single-season rushing record and 245 yards from breaking Badie's single-season school scrimmage record.
Both records were set in 2021.
Schrader is Missouri's first recipient of the trophy.
