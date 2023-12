Missouri strong safety Joseph Charleston has committed to returning to the team in 2024. Charleston's decision to use his final extra year of eligibility was announced on Saturday afternoon.

Charleston started all 12 games this season and racked up 60 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.

He transferred to Mizzou in 2022 from Clemson and since then he's recorded 77 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.

Charleston is one of four starters we are certain that are returning on the defense alongside Daylan Carnell, Kristian Williams and Johnny Walker.