Pride, a St. Louis native, was heavily recruited by Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his his staff in the 2022 recruiting class before committing to Clemson out of high school.

Missouri scored its first commitment from the transfer portal from a familiar name in former Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride, Jr.

During his time with at Clemson, Pride played in a total of 26 games, earning three starts while recording 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one sack, and nine passes defended.

During the 2022 seasons as a true freshman, Pride appeared in 14 games (two starts) and recorded 22 tackles, one tackles for loss, one interception, one sack, and five passes defended.

This past season, Pride appeared in 12 games (one start) while registering 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four passes defended.

Coming out of East St. Louis (Ill.), Pride was rated a 5.9, four-star talent and was the No. 89 prospect in the country and had other offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Stay updated with other Missouri transfer targets by CLICKING HERE