Missouri starts 2023 class with a point guard

Dennis Gates and Charlton Young went back to their old stomping grounds for their first 2023 commitment at Missouri. Tallahassee point guard Anthony Robinson announced on Thursday afternoon that he has committed to the Tigers.

Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 150-pound point guard, has collected more than a dozen offers, including Auburn, Texas Tech and the hometown Seminoles. He took official visits to UCF (October 2021) and Mizzou (this week).

As a junior at Florida State University School, Robinson averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Robinson is coached by former Florida State guard and quarterback Charlie Ward in high school. He is the Tigers' first commitment in the 2023 class.

Gates, who got the Mizzou job March 22, revamped the roster immediately, adding junior college prospects Mohamed Diarra and Sean East, retaining previous signee Aidan Shaw and adding a haul of transfers. But Robinson is his first true high school commitment as the Tigers' head coach.

Robinson plays his AAU ball with the Georgia Stars. He will be in action in Kansas City next weekend and PowerMizzou.com will be in attendance to cover the event. We are working to reach Robinson to get more information on his commitment.