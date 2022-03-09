 Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting - Missouri targets in the 2024 Rivals250 Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-09 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Missouri targets in the 2024 Rivals250 Rankings

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Tuesday marked the initial release of the Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, which features some significant Missouri targets.

Below is a full list of prospects that are on the Tigers' big board in the class of 2024.

No. 3 - Ryan Wingo, WR, SLUH (Mo.)

No. 16 - Jordon Johnson-Rubell, CB, IMG Academy (Fla.) 

No. 24 - Myles Graham, S, Woodward Academy (Ga.)

No. 28 - Dylan Raiola, QB, Chandler (Ariz.)

No. 29 - James Madison, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

No. 34 - Justin Scott, DT, St. Ignatius (Ill.)

No. 56 - Payton Pierce, LB, Lovejoy (Tex.)

No. 62 - Tavoy Feagin, ATH, Carrollwood Day (Fla.)

No. 77 - Jaydan Hardy, CB, IMG Academy (Fla.)

No. 83 - Kobe Black, CB, Connally (Tex.)

No. 86 - Ka'Davion Dotson, S, Duncanville (Tex.)

No. 95 - Darrion Dupree, RB, Mt. Carmel (Ill.)

No. 101 - CJ Heard, Jr., S, Woodward Academy (Ga.)

No. 135 - DayDay Farmer, WR, Holy Trinity (Fla.)

No. 141 - Brayshon Williams, S, Lake Gibson (Fla.)

No. 142 - Jeremiah McClellan, WR, CBC (Mo.)

No. 171 - Dae'vonn Hall, WR, Bellevue West (Neb.)

No. 177 - I'Marion Stewart, WR, Bolingbrook (Ill.)

No. 186 - Williams Nwaneri, DE, Lee's Summit North (Mo.)

No. 191 - Melvin Laster, Jr., LB, Liberty (Mo.)

No. 196 - Andrew Hines, LB, Woodward Academy (Ga.)

{{ article.author_name }}